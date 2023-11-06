Jets vs Chargers Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Los Angeles Chargers is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Chargers, 17 - 3.

The Jets opened the game on defense and had a strong opening sequence, forcing a quick Chargers three and out. Things went downhill quickly from there.

The Jets went three and out on their first possession. The Chargers returned the ensuing punt for a touchdown and an early 7 - 0 lead.

On the next Jets possession the Jets drove into Chargers territory. Then Garrett Wilson fumbled and the Chargers recovered.

The Jets defense forced another Chargers punt. On the next Jets drive Zach Wilson fumbled and the Chargers recovered at midfield. The Chargers then drove the ball in for a touchdown and a 14 - 0 first quarter lead. With a Jets offense that has not put up many points this year, you started to get the impression this just might not be the Jets’ night.

The second quarter started with the Chargers leading 14 - 0. Midway through the second quarter the Jets got a drive going, but like so many Jets drives this year, it bogged down short of the end zone. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 47 yard field goal to bring the Jets with 11 points at 14 -3, but the Jets were going to need more than field goals to stay in this game.

Neither team could get anything going the rest of the first half until the Chargers got a short field with less than 30 seconds remaining. Two Justin Herbert passes to Kennan Allen set up a 55 yard Chargers field goal. That sent the Jets into the locker room on the short end of a 17 - 3 score.

Leave your comments for the second half below.