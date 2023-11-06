In the New York Jets’ eighth game of the 2023 NFL season, on a cloudy and cool evening in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers, 27 - 6.

The first half action saw the Jets put together a horror show of offensive ineptitude. Three Jets fumbles in the half, two of which were lost, made life miserable for the Jets offense. Throw in a Chargers punt return for a touchdown and you got a 14 point halftime deficit despite another solid showing by the Jets defense.

The Jets opened the third quarter down 17 - 3. Unless the Jets offense could finally show a competent level of play things looked bleak for the Jets.

The Jets got a nice drive going to start the second half. They went deep into Chargers territory before, as usual, bogging down. They settled for another Zuerlein field goal to bring the score to Chargers 17, Jets 6.

A Chargers three and out gave the ball right back to the Jets. The Jets drove the ball to within field goal range, but a penalty and a sack took them out of range as the offensive frustration continued. The third quarter came to a close with the Jets still trailing by 11 points and needing another miracle fourth quarter to pull out a victory. It was not to be.

The Chargers went on a long, grinding, time consuming drive to start the fourth quarter before settling for a field goal and a 20 - 6 lead with a little over nine minutes remaining in the game. Two touchdowns looked like an insurmountable lead at this point.

A late Zach Wilson fumble gave the Chargers the ball on the Jets 2 yard line. They punched it in from there for a 27 - 6 lead and the game was basically over with less than four minutes remaining.

The Jets’ offensive futility continued late into the night with a long, futile drive down to the Chargers 1 yard line, before the Jets fittingly turned the ball over on downs.

With the loss the Jets bring their record to 4-4 on the season. A golden opportunity to put the Jets in the driver’s seat for the AFC East title was squandered as the Jets sank back down the standings. Next week the Jets go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders and try to get back on the winning track.