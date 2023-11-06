Monday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 pm EST. The Chargers are 3 point road favorites against the Jets according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The New York Jets won their third straight game last week with an ugly overtime victory against the New York Giants to get to 4-3 on the season. The defense put on a dominant performance. Zach Wilson and the Jets offense disappeared for most of the game before coming alive in the final seconds and in overtime to squeak out a come from behind victory. Now the Jets return home for a game against the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers.

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off their third win of the year last week, a 30 - 13 beatdown of the Chicago Bears. The Chargers have beaten three of the league’s weaker teams in the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears, while losing to three Super Bowl contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. The Chargers also dropped a game to the Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers offense, led by star quarterback Justin Herbert, ageless wide receiver Keenan Allen, and running back Austin Ekeler, has been a top 10 unit, but they are missing Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, their #2 and #3 wide receivers, tonight. Against an excellent Jets pass defense, that may make for some tough sledding for Justin Herbert.

Unlike the offense, the Chargers defense has been a catastrophe. The Chargers rank last in the NFL in pass defense, last in first downs allowed, and 31st in overall defense. The Chargers are allowing nearly 300 passing yards per game, and they have yet to hold an opposing quarterback under 230 yards passing. If ever there was a game to get Zach Wilson and the Jets offense on track, this one may be it.

This is a game in contrasts. The Jets have a terrible offense and an excellent defense, the Chargers have a terrible defense and an excellent offense. That should, in theory, make for an interesting and close game. We’ll see how this plays out on the field. I think the Jets defense will severely limit Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, and the Jets offense will look competent for once against one of the league’s worst defenses. I’m taking the Jets at home to pull off a mild upset over the Chargers tonight.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.