Monday Night Football, week 9. Tonight we have the New York Jets hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for this MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Chargers

Zach Wilson, Over 215.5 passing yards (-115)

The Los Angeles Chargers have given up 230 or more passing yards to every quarterback they’ve faced this season, including the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Tyson Bagent and Aidan O’Connell. If Zach Wilson can’t get 220 yards against this pass defense all hope is lost. Give me the over for Zach Wilson and 215.5 passing yards.

Justin Herbert, Under 252.5 passing yards (-115)

The Jets have held five out of seven quarterbacks they’ve faced under 250 yards passing, including Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Justin Herbert is great, but he’s also missing his second and third best receivers in this game. Give me the under for Justin Herbert and 252.5 passing yards.

Breece Hall, Over 20.5 receiving yards (-125)

Breece Hall has been getting more involved in the passing game lately, seeing 14 targets over the last two games. With Allen Lazard out the Jets will probably continue to feature Hall as a receiver. Facing the worst pass defense in the NFL, this seems like a game where Hall could do more damage as a receiver than as a ball carrier. Give me the over for Breece Hall and 20.5 receiving yards.

Garrett Wilson, Over 66.5 receiving yards (-125)

With Allen Lazard out the Jets should be going to Garrett Wilson early and often. Wilson is averaging 67 receiving yards per game this season. If he can’t exceed his season average against the NFL’s worst pass defense, something has gone terribly wrong. Give me the over for Garrett Wilson and 66.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.