The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in the eighth game of the Jets’ 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 pm EST.

The weather in East Rutherford will be seasonably cool and dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the entire game. Winds will be light and variable at 0 - 5 mph with a few higher gusts out of the south southeast to start the game, shifting to the south as the game progresses. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to near 50 throughout the game. Relative humidity will be high, starting the game in the low 80s and increasing to the high 80s by game’s end. There will be a 15 - 20% chance of precipitation throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a seasonably cool and dry evening in northern New Jersey for fans and players alike. For early November nights in northern New Jersy, this is about as good as the weather gets. The conditions on the field will likely have little effect on the game, as this is near perfect weather for football.

Enjoy the game everybody.