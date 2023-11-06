Jets fan confidence plummets even after win over Giants

The Jets are on a three game winning streak heading into Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. It seems like the Week 8 win over the Giants was the rare victory that has fans feeling less confident in the team.

This is SB Nation Reacts. Each week we ask Jets fans for their opinions on the team. We then post the results.

The Jets did beat the Giants, but the offense turned in an erratic performance. The poor day at the office for the offense has fans more pessimistic in the team than they felt a week ago.

Overall fan confidence is also down to 64 percent. A week ago the number stood at 88 percent.

As you can probably tell, these numbers fluctuate quite a bit from week to week. If the Jets turn in a good performance against the Chargers on Monday Night Football, the numbers will improve in no time.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.