Jets vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV schedule, betting line, online streaming, and more

The New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers tonight from MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. The Chargers are currently 3.5 point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 39.5 points.

This final game of Week 9 will be broadcast on both ESPN and ABC nationally. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call. The NFL requires games involving local teams to be broadcast on at least one over the air station (CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, CW, etc.) Normally Monday night games have a local station in New York simulcast the ESPN feed, but that isn’t necessary in this case since ABC is carrying the game nationally.

There are also streaming options. NFL+, the league’s official streaming service, and ESPN+ will allow you to access a stream of the game. An account or cable log in information might be required.