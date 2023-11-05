Sunday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills. Jets fans are hoping for a Bengals victory tonight.

The 5-3 Buffalo Bills come into this game off a 24 - 18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Bills have had an up and down year. They crushed the high-flying Miami Dolphins yet lost to the lowly New England Patriots. Overall the Bills have mostly taken care of business against the weaker teams while posting a 1-2 record against winning teams. The Bills just haven’t seemed to really get in a groove this year. If they don’t get things going soon the Bills risk being a wild card team, or worse, missing the playoffs entirely, after coming into this season as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals are an enigma. They rank 29th in the NFL in total offense, and 27th in defense, yet somehow they come into this game with a winning record at 4-3. The Bengals have won four out of their last five games as quarterback Joe Burrow has slowly gotten healthier following an early season leg injury. Much of the Bengals’ success can be attributed to turnovers. The Bengals have the best turnover differential in the NFL. They rank 2nd in the NFL in offensive turnovers and 4th in defensive turnovers. Now the Bengals face a Buffalo Bills team that has struggled with turning the ball over on offense all year. If the Bills don’t take care of the ball this week against a ball hawking Bengals defense the Bengals will have a great shot at a victory.

I’m picking the Bengals at home in this game.

Enjoy the game everybody. Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”