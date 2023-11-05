Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a slate of Sunday afternoon games. The New York Jets will be not be playing today. They will face the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow on Monday Night Football.

In the early afternoon games, the Atlanta Falcons host the Minnesota Vikings; the Cleveland Browns host the Arizona Cardinals; the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams; the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; the New Orleans Saints host the Chicago Bears; the New England Patriots host the Washington Commanders; and the Baltimore Ravens welcome old friend Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks into Baltimore.

In late afternoon action, the Carolina Panthers try for their second straight win against the Indianapolis Colts; the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown; and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Giants in Vegas.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever Sunday afternoon games catch your fancy.