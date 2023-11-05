The first eight weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week nine. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, Under 274.5 passing yards (-115)

The Miami Dolphins have not fared well against the better teams in the NFL. They’ve lost their only two games against winning teams. Now Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins face the NFL’s 2nd ranked pass defense. I’ll take the under for Tua Tagovailoa and 274.5 passing yards.

Isiah Pacheco, Over 20.5 receiving yards (-120)

Isiah Pacheco has been much more involved in the passing game of late, with 13 receptions in his last three games. I’ll take the over for Isiah Pacheco and 20.5 receiving yards.

Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith, Under 234.5 passing yards (-115)

Geno Smith has had an up and down season. I expect a down game against the NFL’s 3rd ranked pass defense. I’ll take the under for Geno Smith and 234.5 passing yards.

Lamar Jackson, Under 227.5 passing yards (-115)

Lamar Jackson has passed for less than 228 yards in five of eight games this season. After a slow start, the Seattle Seahawks pass defense has been excellent of late, holding three of their last four opponents under 200 passing yards. I’ll take the under for Lamar Jackson and 227.5 passing yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans

Rachaad White, Under 49.5 rushing yards (-140)

Rachaad White has struggled badly lately, rushing for less than 40 yards in four of his last five games. Now he faces the Houston Texans defense, ranked 5th in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt. I’ll take the under for Rachaad White and 49.5 rushing yards.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills

Ja’Marr Chase, Over 87.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ja’Marr Chase has been on a tear of late, averaging more than 115 receiving yards per game over his last five games. I expect this game to turn into a shootout between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and the Buffalo Bills have struggled to contain the league’s best receivers. I’ll take the over for Ja’Marr Chase and 87.5 receiving yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.