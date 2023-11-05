Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets aren’t playing today. They’ll play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. In preparation for that game the Jets received some good news, as it appears both Laken Tomlinson and Joe Tippmann will be playing on Monday night. With some semblance of an offensive line ready to go, it’s up to Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and the rest of the Jets offense to get something going against a really bad Chargers pass defense. Let’s hope they’re up to the challenge.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in November:

Nick Faria - Jets Injury Update: Joe Tippmann and Laken Tomlinson cleared for Week 9 battle vs. Chargers

Andy Vasquez - Jets get (mostly) good injury news before Chargers showdown on MNF

John Pullano - Jets CB Sauce Gardner’s Eye on First Pick of the Season vs. Chargers

Brian Costello - Jets’ hidden gems developing into some of their best defenders

Brian Costello - Allen Lazard injury could leave Jets thin at receiver for Chargers game

Rich Cimini - Aaron Rodgers shines as 'beacon of motivation' for Jets

Adam Schefter - Jets tried to trade for Davante Adams before deadline, sources say

Ralph Ventre - Late Injury May Force Jets to Feature Inexperienced Receivers on Monday Night Football

Ralph Ventre - RB Breece Hall Successfully Influences Jets' Color Choice for Monday Night Football

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Massive $98 Million 'Overpay' Could Force the Jets Hand

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Aaron Rodgers Hints at Specific Jets Return Date in 2023

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR room is in big trouble after Allen Lazard injury

Justin Fried - NY Jets have opportunity to solidify playoff hopes in Week 9

James Wudi - Zach Wilson and the NY Jets must start fast against the Chargers

Justin Fried - Aaron Rodgers may have spoiled his return date in cryptic Instagram post

Billy Riccette - Report: Jets attempted to trade for Davante Adams at deadline

Nick Meyer - Jets' Aaron Rodgers reveals bold 'goal' for shock return amid Achilles injury

Benedetto Vitale - Chargers make big injury move ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.