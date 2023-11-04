The New York Jets are at home this week as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in MetLife Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 3.5 point underdogs against the Chargers. We’ll see if that’s a fair spread. The Jets have by far the better defense, the Chargers have by far the better offense. I’m taking the Jets in this game, because I expect them to have success shutting down the Chargers’ passing game. But the Jets offense still has to score, which is always an issue. I won’t be shocked if the Chargers pull out a victory.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 9 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. I went 8-8 last week to bring my total record to 69-52 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.