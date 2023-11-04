Tuesday marked the official end of the NFL’s trading period. While many trades were made, none involved the Jets acquiring a player. Now that the prices players went for is known, I thought it would be a good thought exercise to go through which trades the New York Jets should have considered. Thankfully, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided a full list of all the trades that were made.

Final tally: 2023 trades.

Chase Young: SF

Montez Sweat: CHI

Leonard Williams: SEA

Kevin Byard: PHI

Ezra Cleveland: JAX

Joshua Dobbs: MIN

Donovan Peoples-Jones: DET

Rasul Douglas: BUF

Kentavius Street: ATL

Mecole Hardman: KC

Randy Gregory: SF

J.C. Jackson:… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jackson Jaguars for a 6th

To me, this one is the big oversight. Following multiple injuries, the Jets offensive line can be described generously as “thin.” It can also be described less generously as “depleted and bad.” By comparison, Ezra Cleveland is pretty good, with a PFF grade that leaves him in the top 10 among guards. At a price that low, it’s one I would’ve liked to see the Jets top.

Running back Cam Akers and a conditional 2026 7th for a 2026 conditional 6th

By no mean is Cam Akers a superstar, but he does show flashes of being at least average, if not better than that. Akers seems like a cheap upgrade that could’ve provided value for a team that is struggling to get any productivity from their backup running back spots.

Any of the cheap wide receiver trades

Chase Claypool for a 2025 7th for a 2025 6th

Mecole Hardman and a 2025 7th for a 2025 6th

Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 2025 5th

Van Jefferson and a 2025 7th for a 2025 6th

The Jets wide receiver corps is pretty bad. Outside of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the Jets wide receivers have under 400 yards... and that is counting the rather mediocre but comparably specular 255 yards that wide receiver Allen Lazard has provided. To me, the Jets wide receiver room was the most addressable weakness on the roster. To leave the deadline not just at the status quo but arguably worse after trading wide receiver Mecole Hardman for next to nothing is a disappointment. Personally, I would’ve done just about any of these trades just to improve the WR3 spot on the roster. including the one where we gave a player away.