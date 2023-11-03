Podcast: Thomas Morstead talks 2023 Jets, Aaron Rodgers, punting, and more

On today’s podcast Jets punter Thomas Morstead returns to the show. Morstead is having an outstanding season as Jets punter and is coming off his best game. It isn’t often that a punter is one of the stars of a win, but Morstead was just that as the Jets beat the Giants in Week 8. Jets offensive struggles forced him to kick over and over, and he repeatedly pinned the Giants deep helping the Jets win the field position battle.

Today Morstead talks about the 2023 Jets. We briefly discuss the impact of having Aaron Rodgers back with the team even if he isn’t playing. Then Morstead offers a tutorial on what it is like to punt in the NFL. We talk about the finer points of spin and directional kicking. He is very informative.

If you enjoy the show, subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found.