Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets will enter Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers with one of their most makeshift offensive lines of the season. To be honest, I’m not sure how well Zach Wilson will be able to perform because of it, though my expectations for Wilson have been incredibly low to begin with. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Wilson running for his life on Monday against a Chargers defense that has been under-performing. With a big game on Monday Night Football, I almost expect them to play with a chip on their shoulder. The biggest question will be if the Jets defense can handle the Chargers offense full of playmakers. It’s something New York has been able to do so far, but will need to continue if they have any hopes of making the playoffs. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets vs. Chargers Game Preview | Week 9

Randy Lange - Jets Players to Watch vs. the Chargers - Zach Wilson, Bryce Huff, Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Press Pass | Sauce Gardner, Laken Tomlinson & Quinton Jefferson Preview Monday Night Football

NewYorkJets.com - New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Week 9 - Thursday

SNY - Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett praises offense's resilience, previews matchup against Chargers

Michael Nania - How NY Jets offense can expose Chargers' lowly pass defense

John Pullano - Jets Linebacker Quincy Williams Is Ready for Monday Night Football vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' Quincy Williams wins AFC monthly honors

John Pullano - Jets Linebacker Quincy Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

NewYorkJets.com - Garrett Wilson: We Have the Right Guys Here to Put Our Best Game on Display

Jack Bell - Jets Guard Laken Tomlinson Is Impressed as the O-Line 'Adjusts on the Fly'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Help us Corey Davis...You're our only hope!

NewYorkJets.com - A Glimpse into Jermaine Johnson's Journey to Becoming a Jet

Andy Vasquez - Jets coordinator responds to Giants’ claim that refs missed key call

NewYorkJets.com - OC Nathaniel Hackett Press Conference (11/2) | Week 9

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Josh Adams

