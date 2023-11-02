Thursday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers are 3 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 3-4 Tennessee Titans are coming off a 28 - 23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. That game saw the NFL debut of rookie quarterback Will Levis, and boy did Levis have a smashing debut. Four touchdown passes and no turnovers - some quarterbacks play their whole careers hoping for a day like that. Levis got his the first time he stepped onto an NFL field in regular season action. Now Levis and the Titans hope to get some more magic out of the rookie quarterback against a Steelers team that is always tough at home.

The 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers have a young quarterback of their own in Kenny Pickett. Unfortunately for the Steelers, Pickett’s introduction to the NFL has been a lot rockier than Levis. Pickett has led the Steelers to more than 300 yards of total offense just once this season. Pickett has passed for more than 250 yards just once in his last 16 games. The Pittsburgh offense has been listless, ranking 30th in the NFL. The Pittsburgh defense has also been terrible, ranking 30th in the NFL. It’s a miracle this Steelers team has a winning record. That’s mostly due to the Steelers having a +7 turnover differential. The Steelers have won four out of five games in which they’ve won the turnover battle, and lost both games they did not win the turnover battle. If the Titans can take care of the football tonight there’s a good chance they go home with a win.

I’m taking the Titans to pull off a mild upset and defeat the Steelers tonight. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.