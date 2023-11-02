The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in week 9 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Titans

Will Levis, Over 201.5 passing yards (-115)

The Steelers defense has given up more than 201 passing yards in every game this season. Give me the over on Will Levis and 201.5 passing yards.

Kenny Pickett, Over 216.5 passing yards (-115)

The Titans defense has given up more than 220 passing yards in all but one game this season. Give me the over on Kenny Pickett and 216.5 passing yards.

Derrick Henry, Over 73.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Steelers run defense has been uncharacteristically porous this season, ranking 27th in the NFL in yards allowed and 27th in yards allowed per carry. Give me the over on Derrick Henry and 73.5 rushing yards.

Najee Harris, Over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Titans run defense has had all kinds of problems of late, giving up 139 yards or more in each of the last three games. Give me the over on Najee Harris and 45.5 rushing yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.