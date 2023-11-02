Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It was reported that the New York Jets attempted to target multiple wide receivers before the trade deadline on Tuesday, to no avail. Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Davante Adams were the names that have been connected so far - but it comes as little surprise to see the teams involved standing pat on their playmakers. In hindsight, it would have been better for the Jets to go after Jakobi Meyers than the duo of Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, the latter of whom is no longer playing for the Jets. At least Joe Douglas made attempts, and that is what you like to see. With a big game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

SNY - 5 questions Jets need to answer over remainder of 2023 NFL season

Ethan Greenberg - Jets vs. Chargers Things to Know for Week 9 - Breece Hall, Austin Ekeler, Zach Wilson and Justin Herbert

Randy Lange - Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Previews Jets-Chargers and Reviews the Final 24 Seconds vs. Giants

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Bart Scott & Leger Douzable Discuss How the Jets Beat the Giants & What's Ahead vs. the Chargers (11/1)

Jack Bell - Jets Wide Receiver Allen Lazard Calls the Win Over the Giants 'The Craziest Game I Ever Played In'

Jack Bell - Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Says 'Nothing Is Off the Table' for the Offensive Line vs. the Chargers

Ryan Dunleavy - Mekhi Becton prepared for Jets' latest offensive line shuffle

NewYorkJets.com - Mekhi Becton: I Feel Like I am Getting Better Every Week

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Active Roster

Ralph Ventre - Jets Add Center Insurance to Active Roster, Sign Familiar Face off Cowboys' Practice Squad

NewYorkJets.com - NFL Power Rankings - New York Jets Ranked 12th in Week 9 Power Rankings

Ryan Dunleavy - Zach Wilson finding his stride in as Jets' clock ticks down

Brandyn Pokrass - Aaron Rodgers talks NY Jets, latest stages of recovery on 'McAfee'

Michael Nania - Jermaine Johnson is arriving on the scene for NY Jets

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (11/1) | Week 9

David Wyatt-Hupton - Status Quo at 1JD

Mike McDaniel - Jets Inquired About Trades for Davante Adams, Mike Evans at Deadline, per Report

John Pullano - Jets Thomas Morstead Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets players visit children's hospital for Halloween

