Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Week 11 has arrived, and that means a divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills for the New York Jets. The Bills are reeling as of late, most recently suffering a loss to the Denver Broncos last week. The Jets already have the Bills’ number this year, beating them in Week 1 despite losing Aaron Rodgers on the first drive of the game. Hopefully, the Jets defense is able to capitalize against a Bills offense that recently fired their offensive coordinator despite the team putting up excellent numbers this season. The biggest question remains the oldest question, however - and that’s how Zach Wilson and the offense will perform. Eventually, it has to click. Whether that’s with Wilson under center or not remains to be seen. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

