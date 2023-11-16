Thursday Night Football, Week 11. Tonight the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are 4 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a classic AFC North scrum. The 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals are currently sitting in last place, thanks to a rough start to the season. Joe Burrow was injured coming out of training camp and he was playing hurt in the first few games of the regular season. As a result the Bengals offense struggled and the Bengals got off to a 1-3 start to the season. Since then Burrow has regained his health and the Bengals, not coincidentally, have rebounded strongly. The Bengals are 4-1 in their last five games. They beat the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, playoff contenders all, in three consecutive games, before bowing to the Houston Texans last week. This is a dangerous Bengals team, much better than their last place standing indicates.

The first place Baltimore Ravens might be the best team in the NFL this season. They rank 5th in the NFL in points scored and 1st in points allowed. Their +113 point differential is the best in the NFL. The Ravens have scored more than 30 points in each of their last four games. Combine that with one of the best defenses in the NFL and this Ravens team is very tough to beat. The Ravens have also won four out of the last five meetings between these two teams in Baltimore.

I’m taking the Ravens at home to defeat the Bengals tonight. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.