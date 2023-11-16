The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in week 11 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EST. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, Under 261.5 passing yards (-115)

Joe Burrow has not gone over 222 passing yards in his last three games against the Ravens. The Ravens are currently the #2 ranked defense in the NFL. Only one quarterback has passed for more than 250 yards against the Ravens all season. Give me the under on Joe Burrow and 261.5 passing yards.

Odell Beckham, Jr., Over 25.5 receiving yards (-115)

OBJ has more than 25 receiving yards in six out of eight games this season. Give me the over on Odell Beckham, Jr. and 25.5 receiving yards.

Joe Burrow, Under 15.5 rushing yards (-140)

Joe Burrow has less than 15 yards rushing in 11 of his last 13 games. Give me the under on Joe Burrow and 15.5 rushing yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.