Robert Saleh says Jets will give Jeremy Ruckert a bigger role on offense

CJ Uzomah was one of the biggest culprits in the Jets’ Week 10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He committed a pair of critical penalties, including one which took a touchdown off the board.

It sounds like Uzomah’s rough game could have consequences. Head coach Robert Saleh suggested second year tight end Jeremy Ruckert’s playing time could increase in Week 11 as the Jets head to Buffalo to face the Bills.

Saleh says there will be other personnel changes in addition to Carter. He won't disclose them. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 15, 2023

Saleh acknowledges that Ruckert "deserves to play a little bit more." I wouldn't be surprised if he steals some playing time from Uzomah. #Jets https://t.co/hOizvnone2 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 15, 2023

With the offense nearing three full games without a touchdown, clearly changes need to be made on offense. The first was made on Tuesday when the Jets released third year back Michael Carter. Uzomah heading to the bench seems like a real possibility.

How much these changes will matter is unclear. The Jets still face some pretty massive personnel issues on the offensive line and the skill positions. Still, it might be time to turn to the younger Ruckert.