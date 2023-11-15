Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets released running back Michael Carter - a few hours after the Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Michael Carter didn’t play as well as fans - and the staff - probably would have liked, but it’s concerning that the team didn’t try to move him prior to the trade deadline. It seems like a spur-of-the-moment release, so it’s a little confusing on that end. Looking at the positives, however, and the potential for rookie running back Israel Abanikanda to get more touches could happen sooner than later. Why the team opted to go with Dalvin Cook instead of testing out the rookie still boggles me in a lot of ways, but at least now there’s a window of opportunity to be had. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

