Jets Reacts Week 11: What is the biggest problem with the offense?

The Jets offense is struggling, and that is probably an understatement. The team has scored a grand total of one touchdown in three games since the bye week. The Jets are 1-2 in those games and fortunate to have gotten that one win.

On a unit struggling to this degree, there is never a single culprit. In fact, it is difficult to have output this low unless nothing is working. It is difficult to find an area of strength right now for the offense.

Which part is the biggest problem? That is our question for you in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Vote below, and we will bring you the answers later in the week.