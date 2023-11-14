Jets release Michael Carter

After being part of a critical penalty in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jets have announced the release of running back Michael Carter.

We've released RB Michael Carter.



https://t.co/3F1PVQAzjp — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 14, 2023

A fourth round pick in 2021, Carter led the Jets in rushing during a solid rookie season. It proved to be the high point of his Jets career.

In 2022 Carter quickly lost his lead back role after the Jets drafted Breece Hall. It seemed like he had reclaimed his top role after Hall went down with a season ending injury in October, but Carter was extremely unproductive. He eventually lost snaps to the likes of Bam Knight and Ty Johnson.

This season Carter took on the role of third down back, an odd choice considering he was neither a particularly strong receiver or pass blocker. He apparently played his way off the team.

Carter’s departure could open the door for rookie Izzy Abanikanda to take on a role in the offense.