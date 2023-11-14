Podcast: What changes can the Jets offense make?

The Jets offense is in a slump. That might be an understatement. The unit has not found the end zone in a two game losing streak. Week 5 was the last time the Jets had a touchdown drive of more than one play. Something needs to change.

On today’s podcast we discuss potential changes the offense could make. The biggest options are switching the quarterback or the offensive coordinator. Should the Jets consider either? Clearly the performance would justify that, but would it do any good? I think there is a stronger case for one change than another. We discuss this on today’s podcast. We also discuss smaller changes the Jets could consider. I’m sad to say the options that could actually improve things are pretty limited, though.

