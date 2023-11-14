Despite entering the game as a slight betting favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As previously discussed, this win was pretty important for the New York Jets playoff odds, which took a considerable hit. Entering the game they were at 17%. They now sit at only 3% according to ESPN.

A steep hill to climb for the Jets pic.twitter.com/4WM7oZagIr — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2023

While the odds are low, the Jets are not out of the playoff hunt. Indeed, according to the NYTimes their odds are considerably better at 8%, which is still low but better. This week is a critical game for them though as the NYTimes playoff predictor has the Jets at 5% if they lose to the Buffalo Bills and 20% if they defeat the Buffalo Bills. Beyond that, a loss to the Bills followed by a loss to the Miami Dolphins the following week would leave the Jets with less than a 1% chance at the playoffs whereas winning this week would leave the Jets with a 33% chance of making the playoffs if they were to beat Miami and 8% if they were to lose.

Long story short, the Jets season all but hangs in the balance this week in Buffalo. Fingers crossed they find a way to pull the win out and keep the playoff hopes alive.