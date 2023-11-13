Monday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos at 8:15 pm EST. The Bills are 7.5 point home favorites against the Broncos according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Denver Broncos got off to a bad start under new head coach Sean Payton. They lost their first three games, including a 70 -20 embarrassment at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Things looked bleak. Then they began to slowly right the ship.

The Broncos are 3-2 in their last five games, including a 24 - 9 domination of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Now they try to make it two straight over top NFL quarterbacks on the road against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are a bit disappointing thus far this season. They have beaten just one winning team all season. The Bills have losses to the lowly New England Patriots and the New York Jets staining their 5-4 record. This is not how the Bills envisioned this season going. They were supposed to win the AFC East and be a serious Super Bowl contender. Now they’re fighting to stay above .500 in a season that threatens to slip away from them.

For all the Bills’ up and down ways this season, they have still done a nice job at home with a 4-1 home record. The Broncos are 1-2 on the road. I’m taking the Bills to take care of business at home against a middling Broncos team.

