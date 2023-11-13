Best NFL player prop bets for Week 10 Monday Night Football Bills vs Broncos

Monday Night Football, week 10. Tonight we have the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for this MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Broncos

Josh Allen, Under 276.5 passing yards (-145)

The Denver Broncos, after a very rough start to the season, are slowly getting things turned around. The defense has held opposing quarterbacks to 240 passing yards or less in three of the last four games, one of which was against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen has gone under 270 passing yards in three of his last four games. I’ll take the under for Josh Allen and 276.5 passing yards.

Russell Wilson, Under 212.5 passing yards (-115)

The Broncos, like the Seattle Seahawks before them, are finding greater success when they limit Russell Wilson’s passing. Wilson hasn’t passed for more than 200 yards in a game since Week 4. I’ll take the under for Russell Wilson and 212.5 passing yards.

James Cook, Under 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

James Cook got off to a hot start this season, but he has cooled considerably lately. Cook has gone under 58 rushing yards in four of his last six games, and he hasn’t gotten more than 14 carries in a game since Week 3. The Broncos haven’t allowed anyone to run for more than 62 yards in the last three games. I’ll take the under for James Cook and 58.5 rushing yards.

Stefon Diggs, Under 86.5 receiving yards (+100)

Stefon Diggs has not gone over 85 receiving yards since Week 6. The Broncos have only allowed two wide receivers to top 85 receiving yards all season. I’ll take the under for Stefon Diggs and 86.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.