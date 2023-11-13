Jets fall to 13th place in AFC with loss to Raiders

The Jets’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday Night Football dropped them under .500 for the first time in a month. It also dealt a blow to their Playoff chances. The Jets are rank 13th out of 16 teams in the conference standings.

They just lost to one of the teams with whom they are competing for a postseason spot, the Raiders. Not only did Las Vegas pass the Jets in the standings. They also gained the valuable head to head tiebreaker.

The Jets will need to pass six teams in the final eight weeks of the season to make the Playoffs for the first time since 2010. The current conference standings are posted below.