The New York Jets lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 16 - 12, on Sunday Night Football in another game in which the Jets offense was allergic to touchdowns. The loss was their second straight after winning three in a row. It brought the Jets record to 4-5. The Jets playoff hopes are now slim at best.

Now the Jets prepare for a trip to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills next Sunday. The 5-4 Bills will be coming off a Monday Night Football home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Bills have disappointed somewhat this year after opening the season as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. They’ve got losses to the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the lowly New England Patriots, and the Cincinnati Bengals already this year. They have just one victory over a winning team this season, a blowout against the Miami Dolphins. At 5-4, with losses to the Jets and the Patriots in the division, the Bills need a home win against the Jets if they are to stay in the race for the AFC East crown.

The New York Jets come into this game fading fast after getting themselves in position to have a shot at the AFC East crown at 4-3. Two straight losses to two mediocre teams now have the reeling Jets tottering on the brink of irrelevance in the AFC playoff race. The next two Jets games are against the Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Two unlikely Jets wins would get the Jets right back into the AFC East race. That would have to start this coming week against the Bills. But first the Jets will need to remember how to score a touchdown on offense, something they haven’t done except in a handful of one play drives since October 1. The Jets haven’t scored as many as two offensive touchdowns in all but one game this season. It’s nearly impossible to sustain any kind of winning with an offense that can only score field goals, and often not even those.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 6.5 point road underdogs against the Bills next Sunday. If the Jets had shown some semblance of life on offense at any time in recent games that might make sense. With a Jets team that can’t score, on the road against a still dangerous Bills team, that spread seems too low. The Jets defense has at times given Josh Allen fits over the years, so maybe that’s the reason for the low spread. But the Bills have scored 16 points or more in all but one game this season, while the Jets haven’t scored as many as 16 points in a month. I expect the Bills to take care of business at home against a lifeless Jets offense.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +235/Buffalo Bills -290.

The Over/Under for the game is 40.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?