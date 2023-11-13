Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets played a game last night, but it was Aaron Rodgers who once again stole the show. Last night it was reported that Rodgers plans to return to the team in mid-December - a timeline that is completely unheard of for an Achilles tear injury. But perhaps the most interesting storyline came from a clip that seemingly showed OC Nathaniel Hackett calling a third-down play with Aaron Rodgers seemingly shaking his head in disagreement on the call. The Jets wouldn’t convert and stalled their drive - something that’s a theme for the team this year. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Zach Wilson and Garrett Wilson Connect for 41-Yard Pickup on Jets' First Drive

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | John Franklin-Myers Takes Raiders Out of FG Range With 11-Yard Sack on Third Down

Tyler Lauletta - Jets CB D.J. Reed Had NFL Fans Laughing With His Bold ‘SNF’ Intro

Jimmy Hascup - Did NBC cameras catch Jets’ Aaron Rodgers shaking head at play call?

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers updates injury timetable | Could he really return this season?

Joseph Staszewski - Aaron Rodgers has mid-December goal for Jets return

Jaclyn Hendricks - Jets declined to offer contract to new Rams QB Carson Wentz

Thomas Christopher - Chris Rock begs Caleb Williams to play for NY Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.