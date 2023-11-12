The first half of the New York Jets game against the Las Vegas Raiders is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Raiders, 9 - 6.

The Jets opened the game on defense and forced a quick three and out.

The Jets then took over on offense and quickly moved into scoring position with a 41 yard pass to Garrett Wilson. However, as has been the case on basically every drive over the last six weeks, the Jets were unable to finish, settling for a field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead.

The Raiders answered that with a big pass play of their own to Davante Adams. Their offense then bogged down and they settled for a field goal and a 3 - 3 tie in what seemed destined to be a war of attrition.

The Jets answered with a long drive that ... surprise, surprise ... sputtered to a halt short of the goal line. They kicked a field goal for a 6 - 3 Jets lead.

Jordan Whitehead picked off an Aidan O’Connell pass late in the 1st quarter to give the Jets the ball on the Raiders’ 26 yard line as the 1st quarter ended.

The Jets got the ball down to the 3 yard line with a first and goal before - shocker! - the offense bogged down and the Jets settled for a field goal and a 9 - 3 lead. At this point, had the Jets been able to actually score a couple of touchdowns, with the way this Jets defense has been playing, the game would have already been almost out of reach for the Raiders. Instead, it was still a one score game as the war of attrition raged on.

Neither team could get the ball into the red zone the rest of the first half. The Raiders managed a 54 yard field goal as time expired. That sent the Jets into the locker room leading by three points at 9 - 6.

