Sunday Night Football, Week 10. Tonight the Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Jets.

The 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders come into this game off a 30 - 6 blowout of the hapless New York Giants last week. Prior to that victory the Raiders offense was much like the Jets, struggling to put points on the board. The 30 point outburst marked the first game all season that the Raiders scored more than 21 points.

The Raiders struggles eventually led to the Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and replacing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with rookie Aidan O’Connell. Those changes seemed to light a fire under the Raiders last week. We’ll see if they can sustain the inspired level of play this week against the Jets.

The 4-4 New York Jets offense has been missing in action lately. While the defense has done its part, putting together a series of dominant performances, the offense has been offensive. The Jets offense has scored more than one touchdown in just one game this season. The last time the Jets scored a touchdown on a drive of more than one play was six weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Breece Hall and/or Garrett Wilson don’t make big plays, the Jets offense is completely stagnant.

Now the Jets face a Raiders defense that has played reasonably well this season. If Zach Wilson and the Jets offense can’t figure things out tonight, the defense or special teams may have to score to secure a Jets victory.

I hate to do it, but until the Jets offense starts to resemble something approaching competence, I’m picking against them. It’s just too difficult to win, especially on the road, without an offense.

Enjoy the game everybody. Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”