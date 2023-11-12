Jets fans aren’t feeling confident ahead of Sunday Night Football

The Jets are playing on Sunday Night Football this week, but fans don’t seem to be optimistic about the team’s direction.

It’s time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts. Each week we ask Jets fans for their views on the team in a poll.

Two weeks ago the Jets were coming off their bye with a .500 record. Close to 90 percent of fans we polled said they were optimistic about the team’s direction. Just two short weeks later, the Jets are again .500, but the confidence level has fallen precipitously.

It isn’t hard to understand the lack of confidence. Even in the game the Jets beat the Giants two weeks ago, the offense couldn’t make much happen. After another offensive no show this past week against the Chargers, it’s tough to feel good about things.

There seems to be more of a mixed view about team management. We also asked whether Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas are the right people for their respective jobs. We got a roughly 50/50 split for both.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Sunday Night Football changed these numbers one way or another.