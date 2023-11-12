Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a slate of Sunday afternoon games. The New York Jets will be not be playing this afternoon. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders tonight on Sunday Night Football.

In the early afternoon games, the San Francisco 49ers try to snap a three game losing streak on the road against a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team; the Cincinnati Bengals host rookie quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans; Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens welcome the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore; the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Tennessee Titans; and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers.

In late afternoon action, the Los Angeles Chargers take on a tough Detroit Lions team in Los Angeles; the Arizona Cardinals welcome back Kyler Murray as they host the Atlanta Falcons; the Seattle Seahawks host the Washington Commanders; and the Dallas Cowboys look to dispatch a badly struggling New York Giants team in Dallas.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever Sunday afternoon games catch your fancy.