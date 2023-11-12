Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football tonight. History has not been kind to the Jets when visiting the Raiders. The Jets are 7-17-1 all time on the road against the Raiders. However, it’s a brand new day, as the Jets have never visited the Raiders in Las Vegas. Let’s hope the venue change to Vegas results in a change in the Jets luck.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in November:

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Offensive Line Shuffle Continues with Duane Brown, Billy Turner Ruled Out vs. Raiders

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Raiders

John Pullano - Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Is Turning the Page to the Raiders Game on Sunday Night Football

Brian Costello - Randall Cobb facing new Jets reality after healthy scratches

Steve Serby - Joe Namath has strong message to Jets before pivotal Raiders game

Brian Costello - Jets’ brutal offense enters Raiders clash with quarterback uncertainty lingering

Rich Cimini - Sacks don't tell the whole story for Jets' Quinnen Williams

Ralph Ventre - Jets Make Two Moves to Prep Roster for Raiders, Sunday Night Football

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Situational Success Goes From Bad to Worse; Will It Improve vs. Raiders?

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Insider Reveals Jets' Stance on Possibly Benching QB Zach Wilson

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Raiders WR Davante Adams Sends Message to Jets' Sauce Gardner

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Former Raiders Player Takes Shot at Jets HC Robert Saleh

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Likely to Move on From $18 Million Starter, Ex-1st Round Pick

Phil Sullivan - NY Jets Injury Report – Duane Brown, Billy Turner Out

Phil Sullivan - Robert Saleh Won’t Give Up on Zach Wilson – Offense Continues to Spiral

Glenn Naughton - Xavier Newman Added to Roster, Could see First Jets Start

Justin Fried - The NY Jets have no plans to bench Zach Wilson any time soon

Billy Riccette - Jets elevate Xavier Newman, Malik Taylor from practice squad

Michael Zimmelman - Let It Ride: Three Ways to Help the New York Jets Offense

Angelo Guinhawa - Jets will only bench Zach Wilson under this one condition

Dan Treacy - Why didn't the Raiders trade Davante Adams?

Lindsay Jones - The Jets Lost Aaron Rodgers Week 1. Why Is Zach Wilson Still Starting?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.