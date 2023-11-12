The New York Jets are on the road this week as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 1 point favorites against the Raiders. That spread is a little surprising to me. The Jets have historically struggled on the road against the Raiders. They have lost 9 of their last 12 games on the road between these two teams. The last time the Jets beat the Raiders on the road Rex Ryan was in his first year coaching the Jets. In addition, the Jets have been struggling badly on offense, while the Raiders broke out last week against a pretty good New York Giants defense to the tune of 30 points. This game looks like a defensive struggle to me. We’ll see if the Jets offense can put up enough points to secure a victory.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 10 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. I went 8-6 last week to bring my total record to 77-58 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.