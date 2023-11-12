The first nine weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week 10. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love, Over 211.5 passing yards (-115)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed 220+ passing yards in every game they have played this season. I’ll take the over for Jordan Love and 211.5 passing yards.

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman, Over 63.5 receiving yards (-115)

Michael Pittman has gone over 63 receiving yards in three of his last four games. The New England Patriots have allowed a receiver to go over 63 receiving yards in all but one game this season. I’ll take the over for Michael Pittman and 63.5 receiving yards.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Over 83.5 receiving yards (-115)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has gone over 100 receiving yards in five of his last six games. Now he faces the worst pass defense in the NFL. I’ll take the over for Amon-Ra St. Brown and 83.5 receiving yards.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets

Aidan O’Connelll, Under 207.5 passing yards (-140)

The Jets defense has been hell for opposing quarterbacks this season. They have held three of their last four opposing quarterbacks to less than 200 yards passing. Aidan O’Connell will be missing his best offensive lineman tonight. I’ll take the under for Aidan O’Connell and 207.5 passing yards.

Zach Wilson, Under 205.5 passing yards (-115)

The Jets may be losing confidence in Zach Wilson. In a game where offense should be at a premium, I expect the Jets to run the ball a ton and keep the ball out of Wilson’s hands as much as possible. I’ll take the under for Zach Wilson and 205.5 passing yards.

