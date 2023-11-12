The New York Jets enter Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in desperate need of a win if they are to remain viable playoff contenders. Much like the last few weeks, the Jets enter this game with a narrow point spread on DraftKings Sportsbook with the Jets favored by 2.5 points against the opposing Raiders at the time of the writing of this article on Friday at about noon.

In line with that, their implied probability of winning this game is much the same as it has been the past few weeks in games with similar spreads, such as the game against the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers. Specifically, the Jets are -142, meaning you can bet $142 to win $100. This money line gives them an implied odds of victory of 58.7%.

Long story short, this game is very winnable for the Jets and it’s a game they desperately need to win. Now they just have to go out and actually win it.