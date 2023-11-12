Jets vs. Raiders: How to watch, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and more

FOX has a doubleheader while CBS will show a single game to each region today.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Indianapolis vs. New England from Frankfurt at 9:30 am on NFL Network

Packers at Steelers early on CBS

49ers at Jaguars early on FOX

Giants at Cowboys late on FOX

The entire nation will see Jets at Raiders tonight on NBC and Broncos at Bills tomorrow night on ESPN and ABC.

The Jets and Raiders are scheduled for kickoff at 8:20 pm Eastern on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the game, while Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter. The Jets are a 1 point road favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In addition to the national TV broadcast, the game can also be streamed. Peacock and NFL+ are both streaming options. Log in information and a subscription will be necessary to access the game.