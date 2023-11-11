Jets catch a break with Kolton Miller injury

It’s not like the Jets need a break when it comes to their pass rush, no team in football generates pressure at a higher rate than New York. The Jets are the only team in football that generates pressure on more than 30% of QB dropbacks, which is incredible when you consider they blitz just 17.2% of the time, the second-lowest rate in football.

Even so, when you are likely to face off against an opponent missing their best offensive lineman, it’s an advantage.

The first-round pick from 2018 doesn’t get the recognition he deserves on the national stage, but Miller has become one of the best left tackles in football. He’s also been one of the more consistent, only missing a couple of games in 5 and a half years in the league.

But the Raiders will likely have to do without their star tackle Sunday against the Jets. Miller missed three straight practices to end the week and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday. The fact the Raiders have yet to rule him out offers a glimpse of hope that he can suit up, but players listed as doubtful usually miss out.

Las Vegas have three possible replacements for Miller with Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford or Justin Herron. Regardless of who they select, it will be a big step down for the offensive line as they get set to face the best defensive front in football, at least when it comes to getting to the QB.

With the Jets offense you always feel as though the defense needs to be perfect, and while those expectations are unfair and unrealistic, the Raiders missing Miller will certainly help the Jets front.