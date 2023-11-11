The New York Jets made a big gamble when they traded for the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. They furthered that gamble when they signed players like wide receiver Allen Lazard and running back Dalvin Cook to relatively large contracts to support Rodgers.

Then, all of four plays into the season, that gamble busted when Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury. Since then, the Jets offense has been among the NFL’s worst, which is bad enough. However, compounding that, the offense is among the NFL’s most expensive.

How much cash teams are spending on offense players this year (cash not cap hits), and their overall offensive efficiency this season. For both the NY teams, this is factoring in the cash spent for Rodgers/Jones, even though both QBs are injured right now. pic.twitter.com/WpeOwiVJol — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) November 8, 2023

Admittedly, this poor spending to performance ratio is in large part due to the Rodgers injury, which derailed a great deal of the Jets’ plans. However, you’d still like to see at least a little bit more out of your offense when you’re spending 50% more than other teams are. To say the Jets’ return on investment is poor is to put it lightly, and to credit that entirely to one player ignores all the other well-paid players who are failing to live up to their deals.