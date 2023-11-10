Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As every game starts to get more critical for the New York Jets, you can almost feel the sensation of panic start to set in - among fans, players, and the coaching staff. The Jets are still 4-4 and very much alive in the playoff race, but there’s a vibe that’s teetering on the brink of destruction with this team. Excuses are being made, with some so ridiculous you start to wonder if the team still isn’t being coached by the likes of Adam Gase. And, fans are once again arguing about whether another bad quarterback the Jets drafted is good or not (spoiler - they’ve all been bad). Maybe someday soon the Jets will be competent. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Eric Allen - New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders Game Preview - Offense Searching for Lucky 7s in Las Vegas
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Game Preview Podcast (S3E9) | What Are the Keys for the Jets to Bounce Back Against the Raiders (S3E9)?
Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch vs. Raiders - Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, D.J. Reed
Randy Lange - Jets Cornerback D.J. Reed Eager for Matchup vs. Raiders WR Davante Adams on Sunday Night Football
NewYorkJets.com - New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Week 10 - Thursday
David Wyatt-Hupton - The Quarterback Plan
Andrew Crane - Jets' awful offense 'unbelievably frustrating' for Nathaniel Hackett
SNY - Nathaniel Hackett shares plan for correcting Jets slow starts
NewYorkJets.com - OC Nathaniel Hackett Press Conference (11/9) | Week 10
NBC Sports - What should the New York Jets do with Zach Wilson and offensive struggles?
Steve Serby - Robert Saleh's Zach Wilson clock is ticking
Jack Bell - Jets Rookie Will McDonald Says There Are More Things to Come After First Career Sack
NewYorkJets.com - C.J. Mosley: We're Trying to Get More Opportunities to Score on Defense
Ralph Ventre - PFF's Top-Graded Cornerback Plays for the Jets
Nick Faria - Robert Saleh, Jets not concerned over Perrion Winfrey controversial signing
Brandyn Pokrass - Quinnen Williams responds to Troy Aikman's MNF comment
Geoff Magliocchetti - Manning down! NY Jets strike back at Peyton's 'Taylor Swift' barb
Poll
Do you think Robert Saleh is forced to start Zach Wilson?
-
59%
Yes
-
31%
No
-
8%
Meh
