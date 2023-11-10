Current New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson was thrust into his role after planned starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury. Wilson has done little since that time to cement himself as “the guy” for the job with a QBR of only 32.3 this season.

With that in mind, it makes complete sense why fans and the larger media are becoming louder in their calls for the Jets to replace Zach Wilson with just about anyone else. Honestly, for some fans I think a random fan pulled out of the stadium might be a welcome sight at this point... and I can’t really say that I blame them with a QBR like that.

However, while calling to bench a guy is easy, finding a decent replacement is a bit more difficult. The two most obvious replacements for the Jets would be the current backup quarterbacks, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. Boyle is an easy rule out with a career stat line that looks straight out of a horror movie in the limited reps that he’s received across three starts and 106 career pass attempts:

Completion %: 62.3 (not bad)

TD:INT ratio: 3:8 (yeesh)

INT %: 7.4% (meaning he throws the ball to the defense on 7 out of 100 reps... and that’s rounding down)

Yards per attempt: 5.4 (bad)

Adjusted yards per attempt: 2.6 (very bad)

For reference, as bad as Zach Wilson has been, his season numbers look like this:

Completion %: 59.9

TD:INT ratio: 5:5

INT %: 1.9%

Yards per attempt: 6.0

Adjusted yards per attempt: 5.5

While still bad, Zach Wilson is not Tim Boyle bad... and I do not say that as a compliment to Zach Wilson.

That leaves quarterback Trevor Siemian. When talking about Siemian one can at least point to some starting experience with 1055 career pass attempts spread out across 30 starts and some replacement time. However, his on-field play to date isn’t really any better than what Zach has provided, just look:

Completion %: 58.9

TD:INT ratio: 42:28

INT %: 2.7%

Yards per attempt: 6.9

Adjusted yards per attempt: 6.3

So he’s a bit better, but season saving better? Personally, I’m skeptical. And with the ‘offensive’ offensive talent that the Jets have, I’m even more skeptical. However, at some point someone has to pay for a unit’s complete ineptitude, and complete ineptitude is the level that the Jets offensive is currently playing at. A few more weeks of offensive stinkers with Wilson at the helm and the beginning of the second New York Jets Siemian era becomes increasingly likely, so we just might get to find out.