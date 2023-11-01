Jets Reacts Week 9: Does the win over the Giants make you more or less confident?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
The Jets are 4-3 and on a three game winning streak. The path to that winning streak wasn’t pretty. The Week 8 win over the Giants saw the Jets excel on defense and special teams. Once again, however, the offense struggled. It was so shaky that the Jets needed a miracle to win a game where the opponent had negative passing yards.
This week in our survey we ask whether you feel more or less confident that the Jets are a Playoff team after that game. We also ask our weekly question about your overall confidence in the team’s direction. We will post the results for you later in the week.
