 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season with a torn Achilles

The Jets lose their top lineman for the year

By John B
/ new
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker left the team’s Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos right before halftime. Robert Saleh expressed concern about Vera-Tucker in his postgame press conference after the win. The Jets got the worst news possible the day after the win. Vera-Tucker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Brian Costello was the first to report the news.

Robert Saleh confirmed it in his Monday press availability.

This is the second straight Jets victory that has come with a key player suffering a season ending Achilles injury. It is also the second straight October where AVT suffered a season ending injury in a road win against the Denver Broncos.

Max Mitchell replaced AVT after the injury.

This is a huge loss for the Jets. Vera-Tucker has been the team’s most consistent lineman the last two seasons. He just cannot seem to catch a break injury wise. Now the Jets will need to figure out how to make it through the rest of the season without him again.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...