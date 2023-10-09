Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season with a torn Achilles

Jets tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker left the team’s Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos right before halftime. Robert Saleh expressed concern about Vera-Tucker in his postgame press conference after the win. The Jets got the worst news possible the day after the win. Vera-Tucker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Brian Costello was the first to report the news.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a torn Achilles’ tendon, per source — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 9, 2023

Robert Saleh confirmed it in his Monday press availability.

Coach Saleh confirms reports that OL Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury. pic.twitter.com/XmR2Uv6Zrz — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2023

This is the second straight Jets victory that has come with a key player suffering a season ending Achilles injury. It is also the second straight October where AVT suffered a season ending injury in a road win against the Denver Broncos.

Max Mitchell replaced AVT after the injury.

This is a huge loss for the Jets. Vera-Tucker has been the team’s most consistent lineman the last two seasons. He just cannot seem to catch a break injury wise. Now the Jets will need to figure out how to make it through the rest of the season without him again.