Monday Night Football, Week 5. Tonight the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 pm EDT. The Raiders are 2.5 point home favorites against the Packers according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders are off to a terrible start to the 2023 NFL season. The Raiders offense has been abysmal. They rank 32nd and last in the NFL in rushing yards, 31st in turnovers, and 30th in points scored. The Raiders have not scored more than 18 points in any game this season. Their lone victory came by a single point over the hapless Denver Broncos on opening day. This is a bad Raiders team with a terrible offense that can’t take care of the football.

The 2-2 Green Bay Packers come into this game off a 34 -20 trouncing at the hands of the Detroit Lions. The Packers have been terrible (31st in the NFL) at running the ball and terrible (31st in the NFL) at stopping the run. However, the Packers have a pretty good passing offense, a decent pass defense, and an offense that rarely turns the ball over. This is a flawed Packers team, but thus far in 2023, a better team than the Raiders.

I think the difference in this game is likely to be the Packers’ superior passing offense and the Raiders’ propensity for offensive turnovers. I’m taking the Packers over the Raiders tonight.

