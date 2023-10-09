Monday Night Football, week 5. Tonight we have the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Green Bay Packers. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for this MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo, Under 247.5 passing yards (-115)

The Green Bay Packers have not allowed an opposing quarterback to pass for more than 240 yards all season. Garoppolo has only passed for more than 240 yards once this season. Give me the under for Garoppolo and 247.5 passing yards.

Josh Jacobs, Under 72.5 rushing yards (-115)

Josh Jacobs has not rushed for more than 62 yards all season. Give me the under for Jacobs and 72.5 rushing yards.

Jakobi Meyers, Over 50.5 receiving yards (-115)

When Jimmy Garoppolo has been under center Jakobi Meyers has been targeted a ton. Garoppolo will be under center tonight. Give me the over for Meyers and 50.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.