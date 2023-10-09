Podcast: Jets do just enough to beat Broncos

The Jets snapped their three game losing streak yesterday in Denver. New York emerged victorious by a 31-21 final score.

It wasn’t the cleanest game for either team. The Jets will surely need to play better against the rest of their schedule. The end result was a win. We discuss the game on today’s podcast.

It was a familiar formula for the Jets. They got a dominant second half defensive performance, and Breece Hall carried the offensive line. Zach Wilson hit some timely passes on an otherwise uneven day.

I have major issues with the way Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett handled the game. I really liked how many players performed. I think the coaches helped Denver stay in the game and provided the Broncos with a chance to win. There will need to be improvement against the Eagles, but this week it was good enough.

Thanks for watching/listening.